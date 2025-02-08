Mather Group LLC. Acquires 48 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,265 shares of company stock valued at $38,840,593 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $511.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

