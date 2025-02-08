NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in NetApp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 232.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $397,393.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,096.71. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This trade represents a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,110 shares of company stock worth $7,632,601. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

NetApp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

