Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $101.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,609,000 after acquiring an additional 142,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

