Piper Sandler Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

