Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $720.00 at Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $600.00 to $720.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. UBS Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.79.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $623.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $228.07 and a fifty-two week high of $632.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 356,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.