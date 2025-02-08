What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for AZEK FY2025 Earnings?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. AZEK has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of AZEK by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $4,056,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $19,436,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $882,192.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,756.96. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

