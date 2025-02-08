JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $555.00 to $730.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.79.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $623.54 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $228.07 and a 52-week high of $632.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $619,600,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,812,000 after buying an additional 495,087 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after buying an additional 346,585 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

