A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $102,905.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in A10 Networks by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

