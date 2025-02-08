FY2025 EPS Estimates for Amgen Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $20.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.44. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.56 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.23.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $293.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 33,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $401,913,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,117,000 after buying an additional 1,306,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

