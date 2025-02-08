FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $64.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.