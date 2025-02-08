Mather Group LLC. Has $138,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in APA were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P raised its position in APA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,932 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,270 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 958,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,312,000 after acquiring an additional 485,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

