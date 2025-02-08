Mather Group LLC. Acquires 6,001 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 565.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. General Partner Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

