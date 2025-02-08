Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 2,184.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock worth $93,027 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

