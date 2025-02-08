KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 99,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,084,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 159.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 97,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.1 %
Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on CAKE
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.