Mather Group LLC. Acquires 237 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.