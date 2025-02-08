Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.93 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

