Mather Group LLC. Has $58,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.3 %

TTD opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 192.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

