Roth Capital Forecasts Aurora Cannabis Q1 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACB. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of ACB opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.