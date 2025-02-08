Roth Capital Forecasts Aurora Cannabis Q1 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.
View Our Latest Research Report on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of ACB opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.