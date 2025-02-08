Q1 Earnings Estimate for Reservoir Media Issued By B. Riley

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $519.15 million, a P/E ratio of -397.80, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Reservoir Media had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 13.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 22.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

