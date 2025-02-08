abrdn plc Has $9.61 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vipshop by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.97 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

