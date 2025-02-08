UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $17.44 Average PT from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,562 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $19,071,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in UiPath by 314.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 679,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 515,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

