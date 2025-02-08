DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in IQVIA by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQV opened at $208.13 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.