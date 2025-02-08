3,109 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $159.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.40. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $180.08. The company has a market cap of $400.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

