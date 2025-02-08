DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in UBS Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.