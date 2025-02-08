Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,212.12. This represents a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,863 shares of company stock worth $8,649,150. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

