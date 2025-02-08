Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $191.57

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASND opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,523,000 after buying an additional 170,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,186,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,075,000 after acquiring an additional 267,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after acquiring an additional 155,971 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

