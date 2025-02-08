TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $437.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $437.00.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 292,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $326.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.67. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $302.70 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

