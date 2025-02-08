Blue Trust Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $79.27 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

