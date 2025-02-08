Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,128 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 85.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.