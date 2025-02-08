DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $473,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after acquiring an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,671,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $7,402,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 181.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

