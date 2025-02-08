KBC Group NV Buys 2,731 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after buying an additional 903,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596,508 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 547,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.25 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,778.16. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

