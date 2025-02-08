Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT at $35.14

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WY opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 330,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125,451 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.