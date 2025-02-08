Needham & Company LLC Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

NXPI stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

