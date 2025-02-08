Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $167.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

