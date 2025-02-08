Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 464,812 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Alphatec by 14.9% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 973.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec
In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,544 shares in the company, valued at $74,015,104.32. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,148. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphatec Trading Down 0.5 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.
View Our Latest Report on ATEC
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.