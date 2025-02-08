77,793 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Redwood Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE RWT opened at $6.60 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 44.36 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $874.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.