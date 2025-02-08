Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $672.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $100,739. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

