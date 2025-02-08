Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,640,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 791,506 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,757,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,468,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance
DBRG opened at $10.78 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
