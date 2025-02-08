Spire Wealth Management Sells 353 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 582,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 332,538 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Read Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.