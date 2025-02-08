What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PLTR Q1 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $115,105,758.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,004,124.96. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

