Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 4.2% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3,418.2% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $714.52 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $725.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.70.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,565 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,375.40. The trade was a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

