U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 968,601 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,501.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 739,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 411,565 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 240,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $603.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial cut The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on GEO

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.