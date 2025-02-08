U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Enovix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 2,468.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 565,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,105.81. The trade was a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ENVX opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

