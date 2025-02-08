Spire Wealth Management Takes $166,000 Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innodata by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 5.6% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innodata by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 92,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $4,002,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $2,027,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,374.10. This represents a 66.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,035,083 shares of company stock valued at $46,889,370. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INOD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Innodata Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 2.57. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 44.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

