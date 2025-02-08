U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.