Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

