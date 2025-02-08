abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,223 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $200,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.61 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 163.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

