Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Compass Point increased their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $56.52 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in OneMain by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

