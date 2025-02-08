Baker Hughes Q4 EPS Increased by Capital One Financial

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

