abrdn plc Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,976 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.37% of Five9 worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,892.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Five9 by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,588.81. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.74, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.43). Five9 had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

